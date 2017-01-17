Happy 95th, Betty White! 11 Times She Told It Like It Is

Happy 95th, Betty White! 11 Times She Told It Like It Is
January 17, 2017
by: Isabel Jones

Happy Birthday, Betty White! At 95 years young, the show biz veteran reigns as one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood. Her sharp wit, sweet demeanor, and passion for animals have held America captive since White's Golden Girls days. We just can't get enough.

Celebrate the national treasure's milestone birthday with her best and boldest quotes. #NoFilter.

1. "I have no regrets at all. None. I consider myself to be the luckiest old broad on two feet."—To Guinness World Records

 

2. “In my head, I’m the ultimate cougar. Animal lover that I am.”—To Piers Morgan on CNN

 

3. "Vodka is kind of a hobby."—On The Late Show with David Letterman

 

4. “I married my first husband because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months and we were in bed for six months.”—To AARP Magazine

5. "I love children, the only problem with children: they grow up to be people, and I just like animals better than people. It’s that simple."—In an interview with Entertainment Tonight

 

6. "My only claim to fame: I’m the only woman in the world who has not slept with Tiger Woods."—On The Insider

 

7. On Jay Z: "He's the hottest thing since sliced bread." —To PopSugar

 

8. "Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep, nine if you’re ugly." —On The Late Show with David Letterman

 

9. “I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.” —In a New York Times Talk

10. “People say, ‘But Betty, Facebook is a great way to connect with old friends.’ Well, at my age, if I want to connect with old friends I need a Ouija board.”—During her opening monologue for Saturday Night Live

 

11. "Guess what? I’m still hot." —In a brilliant promotional music video for The Lifeline Program

