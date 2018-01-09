Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl Brand Is Stepping Into the Fashion World With a Major Launch

You may know Bethenny Frankel as the mega-mogul, tequila-drinking, know-it-all housewife from New York, and while you can watch her on reality TV, drink her Skinnygirl liquor, and eat her Skinnygirl snacks, you’ll soon be able to wear her Skinnygirl jeans.

Frankel has teamed up with One Jeanswear Group to create and distribute a line of denim, knit tops, and jackets that will dress the modern woman. “It is important to me that this line is inclusive of all shapes and sizes, offering women premium denim fits in the most innovative and comfortable fabrics, at a sensible value,” says Frankel in a statement.

Courtesy of One Jeanswear Group

Under the Skinnygirl brand, Frankel has created successful ventures in the world of specialty food and beverage, honing and promoting a lifestyle of health and wellness. “For me, denim is a natural next step for the brand,” she shares. Skinnygirl Jeans will incorporate the newest textile innovations, premium fabrics, and exceptional washes to craft a denim-based line that stays true to the Skinnygirl brand and is competitive within the larger market.

Frankel goes on to say, “Skinnygirl is a state of mind; it’s about applauding your strength and feeling good about yourself." There’s nothing we support more! You’ll be able to slip into your own pair of Skinnygirl Jeans in August 2018.