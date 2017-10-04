Bethenny Frankel Charters Four Planes to Puerto Rico to Aid Survivors of Hurricane Maria

This Real Housewife is making a real difference.

Bethenny Frankel has stepped up in the wake of worldwide devastation.

The 46-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star ventured to Mexico last week to aid victims of the recent 7.1 magnitude earthquake, and now she’s sharing her goodwill with the people of Puerto Rico.

Frankel chartered four planes to send needed goods to the survivors of Hurricane Maria, including medical supplies, food, diapers, toys, insulin, and thousands of dollars in gift cards.

“This is a forgotten island,” she told People of the harrowing scene in Puerto Rico. “People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”

It should be noted that the Real Housewives star and entrepreneur is still recovering from a surgery she had to remove skin cancer from her face late last month.

We commend you for your continued efforts, Bethenny, and we’re sure the people of Mexico and Puerto Rico do too.