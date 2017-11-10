Twitter Is Obviously Freaking Out About Taylor Swift's Reputation 

After three years, four new singles being released, and one stellar performance, Reputation is HERE. As you might imagine, Taylor Swift fans are overjoyed that her sixth studio album is finally available, and they are wasting no time listening to it on repeat. The overwhelming consensus is that it's awesome. No real surprise there.

Fans took to Twitter to share all of their thoughts about the album with the hashtag #reputation, which is trending, naturally. The reactions ranged from thoughts about the album as a whole to general excitement.

"Taylor Swift said everything she needed to say with #reputation her way. The last laugh is hers," one Twitter user wrote. Another is just excited to be able to listen to it on repeat: "I've listened to the album 4 times through so far and I regret nothing #reputation."

Scroll down to see all of the best reactions so far, and get thee to iTunes to download the album in full if you want to join in on the convo.

"IF A MAN TALK SHITS THEN I OWE HIM NOTHING" #Reputation



TAYLOR SWIFT SAYING SHIT AMEN — James (@LinsonJamess) November 10, 2017

Taylor Swift said everything she needed to say with #reputation her way. The last laugh is hers. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 10, 2017

People who don’t understand Taylor don’t deserve to understand the album #reputation — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) November 10, 2017

I've listened to the album 4 times through so far and I regret nothing #reputation — Anna x (@lovinhimwasREaD) November 10, 2017

'Call It What You Want' is still one of the best songs on #reputation. Absolutely classic, yet current Taylor Swift at the same time. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 10, 2017

God I want to be in a club that’s playing #reputation exclusively. Nothing else. Just Reputation. @taylorswift13 what have you done to me 😂😂🎉🥂 — Whitney 🐍 (@whitneylou13) November 10, 2017

#reputation is 1989’s cool, sexier older sister that likes to get blackout drunk on weekends, but still gets straight A’s in all of her classes — Rachel (@13swift1989) November 10, 2017

I ship Taylor + wine #reputation — Jemima Skelley (@jemimaskelley) November 10, 2017

OBSESSED with #reputation already ffs taylor u did it again baby 👏🏼 what a queen — gabriella (@velvetgh0st) November 10, 2017