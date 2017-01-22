Best Signs from the Women's March

Best Signs from the Women's March
Boston Globe/Getty
January 22, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

The turnout for Saturday's Women's Marches exceeded expectations—according to ABC, over a thousand people showed up around the world (there were over 500,000 marchers in Washington alone) to advocate for women's rights and equality for all. 

Kids and adults (including many a celebrity) rallied around for the occasion, which included speeches from Gloria Steinem, Madonna, Ashley Judd and Scarlett Johansson in D.C.

And as we all know, no march is complete without handmade signs, which literally carry the message of the day.

VIDEO: Appropriately Enough, this Throwback Suffragette Trailer

 

Between images of feminist icons, messages of solidarity, and many a reference to Meryl Streeps Golden Globes speech, here's a look at some of Saturday's best. 

Shop This Post

The Latest

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top