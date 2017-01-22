Best Signs from the Women's March

The turnout for Saturday's Women's Marches exceeded expectations—according to ABC, over a thousand people showed up around the world (there were over 500,000 marchers in Washington alone) to advocate for women's rights and equality for all.

Kids and adults (including many a celebrity) rallied around for the occasion, which included speeches from Gloria Steinem, Madonna, Ashley Judd and Scarlett Johansson in D.C.

And as we all know, no march is complete without handmade signs, which literally carry the message of the day.

Between images of feminist icons, messages of solidarity, and many a reference to Meryl Streeps Golden Globes speech, here's a look at some of Saturday's best.