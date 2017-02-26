The Best Pre-Oscars Celeb Instagrams

Oscars, Oscars, Oscars! They're all anyone can talk about this weekend. And since celebrities are probably even more excited than we are, they've been taking their pre-Oscars fervor to the 'gram. Moonlight nominee Naomie Harris, supermodel supermom Cindy Crawford, and best original song nominee Justin Timberlake and more shared their enthusiasm on Instagram. While you wait on the edge of your seat for the red carpet to start, here are some of our favorite posts to tide you over.

VIDEO: Could You Afford to Go to the Oscars?

CINDY CRAWFORD

Supermodel Crawford posted a throwback pic of that iconic red dress she wore to the 1990 Academy Awards. It was "auctioned off a few years later to benefit @Amfar. Wish I could have passed it down to @KaiaGerber, but it went to a good cause!" Crawford wrote.

NAOMIE HARRIS

The Moonlight nominee gave us a sneak peek into her red carpet prep with a behind the seens pic. "A moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins!!!" she wrote beneath the photo of herself getting a facial from British aesthetician Teresa Tarmey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ_LZeIB16t/?taken-by=justintimberlake Warm up. #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:50am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ-9FHXhexp/?taken-by=justintimberlake We ready. You ready? #Oscars A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:45am PST

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

J.T. was getting pumped up as he posted a video and a pic of rehearsals for his big moment today. "We ready. You ready? #Oscars," he captioned one of the posts.

ELLEN DEGENERES

Hilarious and sweet as ever, Ellen posted this amazing photo of herself with well wishes to her friend, host Jimmy Kimmel.

RELATED: Inside the Best Parties of Oscar Weekend

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ_WRTNj4IN/?taken-by=johnlegend Photo from Friday's #Oscars rehearsal #LaLaLand A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ4SbdMDMAU/?taken-by=johnlegend Practicing for La La with Luna A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

JOHN LEGEND

Legend also posted an epic rehearsal shot, following the adorable one of him practicing La La Land tunes with baby Luna—with his well-stocked awards wall in the background.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ-kQIEBM96/?taken-by=amyschumer What to wear? #oscars A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:08am PST

AMY SCHUMER

The comedienne was in top form as she posted this photo capturing the hilarity of the eternal "what to wear" conundrum.

LADY GAGA

Mother Monster expressed a positive message in her Oscars post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ-wOgNDuPo/?taken-by=alexachung Lauren Hutton 💕 A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:52am PST

ALEXA CHUNG

Chung was also feeling nostalgic, in particular for this amazing fashion moment from Lauren Hutton at the Oscars in 1975 in that Halston gown topped off with a fur. Here's hoping the fashions tonight can keep up!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ_dkWaBi2m/?taken-by=karliekloss Ready!! 🎞🎥 #Oscars A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

KARLIE KLOSS

The Midwestern model shared a photo of herself and stylist Karla Welch surrounded—literally—by shoes upon shoes upon shoes. We can't wait to see which ones they picked!