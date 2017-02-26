The Best Pre-Oscars Celeb Instagrams

Oscars, Oscars, Oscars! They're all anyone can talk about this weekend. And since celebrities are probably even more excited than we are, they've been taking their pre-Oscars fervor to the 'gram. Moonlight nominee Naomie Harris, supermodel supermom Cindy Crawford, and best original song nominee Justin Timberlake and more shared their enthusiasm on Instagram. While you wait on the edge of your seat for the red carpet to start, here are some of our favorite posts to tide you over.
CINDY CRAWFORD
Supermodel Crawford posted a throwback pic of that iconic red dress she wore to the 1990 Academy Awards. It was "auctioned off a few years later to benefit @Amfar. Wish I could have passed it down to @KaiaGerber, but it went to a good cause!" Crawford wrote.
NAOMIE HARRIS
The Moonlight nominee gave us a sneak peek into her red carpet prep with a behind the seens pic. "A moment to relax and reflect before the glamour and mayhem begins!!!" she wrote beneath the photo of herself getting a facial from British aesthetician Teresa Tarmey.
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
J.T. was getting pumped up as he posted a video and a pic of rehearsals for his big moment today. "We ready. You ready? #Oscars," he captioned one of the posts.
ELLEN DEGENERES
Hilarious and sweet as ever, Ellen posted this amazing photo of herself with well wishes to her friend, host Jimmy Kimmel.
JOHN LEGEND
Legend also posted an epic rehearsal shot, following the adorable one of him practicing La La Land tunes with baby Luna—with his well-stocked awards wall in the background.
AMY SCHUMER
The comedienne was in top form as she posted this photo capturing the hilarity of the eternal "what to wear" conundrum.
LADY GAGA
Mother Monster expressed a positive message in her Oscars post.
ALEXA CHUNG
Chung was also feeling nostalgic, in particular for this amazing fashion moment from Lauren Hutton at the Oscars in 1975 in that Halston gown topped off with a fur. Here's hoping the fashions tonight can keep up!
KARLIE KLOSS
The Midwestern model shared a photo of herself and stylist Karla Welch surrounded—literally—by shoes upon shoes upon shoes. We can't wait to see which ones they picked!