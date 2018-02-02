Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Could power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez possibly be more fabulous?

The pair cozied up in a booth in L.A. on Wednesday, when the pop star was raising a glass to her spring 2018 Guess campaign. It's super-extra, and if you've yet to check it out, what are you waiting for? She turned to a sexy pastel blue dress that fit like a glove, while Rodriguez, as always, kept it dapper, this time in a deep navy velvet suit. Paris Hilton, who made headlines this week as Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger, was on hand to support J.Lo too.

In New York, supermodel Brooke Shields headed to the Beekman not to grab one of their perfectly crafted cocktails, but instead to invite guests to take a look at her new QVC collection, Timeless. She wanted to create clothing for women everywhere, and we bet they'll sell out faster than you can guess what she does in her Calvins.

VIDEO: 2018 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals

Not to be forgotten? A string of Grammys after-parties that found Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Mark Ronson celebrating all things music after Sunday night's show.

Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.