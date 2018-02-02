Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Could power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez possibly be more fabulous?
The pair cozied up in a booth in L.A. on Wednesday, when the pop star was raising a glass to her spring 2018 Guess campaign. It's super-extra, and if you've yet to check it out, what are you waiting for? She turned to a sexy pastel blue dress that fit like a glove, while Rodriguez, as always, kept it dapper, this time in a deep navy velvet suit. Paris Hilton, who made headlines this week as Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger, was on hand to support J.Lo too.
In New York, supermodel Brooke Shields headed to the Beekman not to grab one of their perfectly crafted cocktails, but instead to invite guests to take a look at her new QVC collection, Timeless. She wanted to create clothing for women everywhere, and we bet they'll sell out faster than you can guess what she does in her Calvins.
VIDEO: 2018 Grammys Red Carpet Arrivals
Not to be forgotten? A string of Grammys after-parties that found Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Mark Ronson celebrating all things music after Sunday night's show.
Scroll down to see the best parties of the week.
-
1. Paris Hilton
at Guess's spring 2018 campaign party with Jennifer Lopez.
-
2. Brooke Shields
at the launch of her QVC collection, Timeless.
-
3. Josephine de la Baume and Alexa Chung
at the launch of Chung's Fantastic collection.
-
4. Lucky Blue and Pyper America Smith
at the opening of Bulgari's New Curiosity Shop in Rome.
-
5. Daisy Clementine Smith
at the opening of Bulgari's New Curiosity Shop in Rome.
-
6. Tina Leung
at the opening of Bulgari's New Curiosity Shop in Rome.
-
7. Naomi Watts and Laura Brown
at the Australia Day Arts Awards.
-
8. Laura Brown
at the Australia Day Arts Awards.
-
9. Kate Mara
at the New York premiere of Why Can't We Get Along.
-
10. Liya Kebede, Laure Hériard Dubreuil, and Theodora Richards
at The Webster and Sonia Rykiel's cocktail party.
-
11. Sofia Coppola
at The Webster and Sonia Rykiel's cocktail party.
-
12. Rebecca Hall and Laura Jones
at Sonia Rykiel and The Webster's cocktail party. Hall is wearing a Sonia Rykiel pre-fall 2018 dress.
-
13. Rebecca Hall, Laure Heériard Dubreuil, Liya Kebede, Julie de Libran, Janice Alida Joseph, Alexandra Golovanoff, and Theodora Richards
at The Webster and Sonia Rykiel's cocktail party.
-
14. Margot Robbie
at the G'Day USA Gala.
-
15. Jena Malone
at Dom Pérignon's party at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
-
16. Zosia Mamet
at the Cinema Society-hosted African Children’s Choir Changemakers Gala.
-
17. Padma Lakshmi
at the Cinema Society-hosted African Children’s Choir Changemakers Gala.
-
18. Malin Akerman
at the Cinema Society-hosted African Children’s Choir Changemakers Gala.
-
19. Diplo and Dua Lipa
at Interscope Records's Grammys after-party with Svedka.
-
20. Sam Smith
at the Shinola Audio Party at Public Arts.
-
21. Mark Ronson
at the Shinola Audio Party at Public Arts.
-
22. Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson
at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy's pre-Grammys gala.
-
23. Jay-Z
at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy's pre-Grammys gala.
-
24. Cardi B
at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy's pre-Grammys gala.