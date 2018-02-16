Star-Studded: Inside the Best Parties of New York Fashion Week

By day, New York Fashion Week may bring the models, new collections, and shocking front row moments, but by night, it’s all about champagne, loud music, and VIP entrances.
Last week, Zimmermann celebrated its newly reopened Soho store with a dinner that included Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller, both of whom showed up in frilly white lace dresses from the Australian brand. It was posh, but things got a little more rowdy uptown, where Ferragamo welcomed a wave of It girls like Suki Waterhouse, Emily Robinson, and Georgia Fowler to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new fragrance, AMO Ferragamo. To cap the night, Aly and AJ (yep, the former Disney stars) took to stage to perform their latest hits off Ten Years. They're catchy, FYI.
Later, Dior invited friends of the house to launch its spring 2018 collection at the 14th St Garage, where artist and model Sasha Pivovaroca painted portraits of women for a piece titled, “Life Session.” At the 2018 amfAR gala, celebrities like Ashley Graham and Taraji P. Henson put their black tie foot forward in gowns they could have worn to, say, the Golden Globes.
As New York Fashion Week came to a close, it was all about Black Panther, not only with a new collection inspired by the film but also with several late-night events where stars like Lupita Nyong'o got to let loose.
Scroll down for the best parties of the week.
1. Sienna Miller and Nicky Zimmermannat Zimmermann's Soho store reopening dinner.
2. Hilary Rhodaat Zimmermann's Soho store reopening dinner.
3. Aly and AJat the AMO Ferragamo launch party.
4. Skyler Samuels and Emily Robinsonat the AMO Ferragamo launch party.
5. Georgia Fowlerat the AMO Ferragamo launch party.
6. Suki Waterhouse and Ellen von Unwerthat the AMO Ferragamo launch party.
7. Olivia Culpoat Dior's spring-summer 2018 collection party.
8. Sasha Pivovarovaat Dior's spring-summer 2018 collection party.
9. Aurora Jamesat Dior's spring-summer 2018 collection party.
10. Karen Elsonat Dior's spring-summer 2018 collection party.
11. Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, and Sienna Millerat the 2018 amfAR gala.
12. Taraji P. Henson and Queen Latifahat the 2018 amfAR gala.
13. Ashley Grahamat the 2018 amfAR gala.
14. Sara Sampaio and Georgia Fowlerat the 2018 amfAR gala.
15. Jourdan Dunnat the Solid & Striped Swim Team launch dinner.
16. Hailey Clausonat the Solid & Striped Swim Team launch dinner.
17. Elsa Hoskat the Solid & Striped Swim Team launch dinner.
18. Lily Aldridgeat the Solid & Striped Swim Team launch dinner.
19. Carolyn Murphyat the Solid & Striped Swim Team launch dinner.
20. Sienna Miller
at Proenza Schouler's Arizona fragrance launch party.
21. Lazaro Hernandez, SZA, and Jack McCollough
at Proenza Schouler's Arizona fragrance launch party.
22. Rowan Blanchard
at Proenza Schouler's Arizona fragrance launch party.
23. Dakota Fanning
at Proenza Schouler's Arizona fragrance launch party.
24. Chloe Sevigny
at Proenza Schouler's Arizona fragrance launch party.
25. Camila Alves and Rachel Zoeat Rachel Zoe's fall 2018 presentation in L.A.
26. at Rachel Zoe's fall 2018 presentation in L.A.
27. Chanel Imanat the launch of her GILT Blakus handbag party.
28. Hannah Ferguson and Dev Windsor
at a champagne toast for E!'s Model Squad at the Etihad VIP Lounge during IMG NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios.
-
29. Christian Siriano and Danielle Brooks
at Christian Siriano's 10th anniversary party.
30. Victor Cruzat Todd Snyder's event with Cooper & Thief Cellarmasters.
31. Darren Crissat Todd Snyder's event with Cooper & Thief Cellarmasters.
32. Clara McGregorat Roland Mouret's Une Amourette fragrance launch party.
33. Elisa Johnson
at Wilhelmina and Sunglass Hut's party at Rose Bar.
34. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o
at the Black Panther: Welcome to Wakanda NYFW event hosted by Lexus.
35. Paris and Nicky Hilton
at the Cinema Society- and Ravage Wines & Synchrony-hosted screening of Black Panther at The Skylark.
36. Tommy Dorfman
at the Cinema Society- and Ravage Wines & Synchrony-hosted screening of Black Panther at The Skylark.
37. Lupita Nyong'o
at the Cinema Society- and Ravage Wines & Synchrony-hosted screening of Black Panther at The Skylark.
38. Danai Gurira
at the Cinema Society- and Ravage Wines & Synchrony-hosted screening of Black Panther at The Skylark.
39. Drew Barrymore
at her Drew Drew pop-up Galentine's Day event.
40. Kitty Cash
at Interview and Aldo's party.
41. Jourdan Dunn
at DUNDAS and Bergdorf Goodman's Club 58 party.
42. Andreja Pejić
at a party hosted by Le Meridien Hotels.
43. Adwoa Aboah and Stella Maxwell
at Burberry and The Last Magazine's 10th anniversary party.
44. Ryan Roche and Dianna Agron
at the Ryan Roche cocktail party at Moda Operandi Madison.
45. Justine Skye
at the Heron Preston and Tequila Avión Public Figure party.
46. Heron Preston
at the Heron Preston and Tequila Avión Public Figure party.