Star-Studded: Inside the Best Parties of New York Fashion Week

By day, New York Fashion Week may bring the models, new collections, and shocking front row moments, but by night, it’s all about champagne, loud music, and VIP entrances.

Last week, Zimmermann celebrated its newly reopened Soho store with a dinner that included Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller, both of whom showed up in frilly white lace dresses from the Australian brand. It was posh, but things got a little more rowdy uptown, where Ferragamo welcomed a wave of It girls like Suki Waterhouse, Emily Robinson, and Georgia Fowler to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new fragrance, AMO Ferragamo. To cap the night, Aly and AJ (yep, the former Disney stars) took to stage to perform their latest hits off Ten Years. They're catchy, FYI.

VIDEO: See All the Celebrity Arrivals at Tom Ford's Fall 2018 Show

Later, Dior invited friends of the house to launch its spring 2018 collection at the 14th St Garage, where artist and model Sasha Pivovaroca painted portraits of women for a piece titled, “Life Session.” At the 2018 amfAR gala, celebrities like Ashley Graham and Taraji P. Henson put their black tie foot forward in gowns they could have worn to, say, the Golden Globes.

As New York Fashion Week came to a close, it was all about Black Panther, not only with a new collection inspired by the film but also with several late-night events where stars like Lupita Nyong'o got to let loose.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.