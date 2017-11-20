Relive the Best Moments from the 2017 AMAs

The 2017 AMAs were full of edgy fashion, incredible performances, and awe-worthy speeches. From host Tracee Ellis Ross's many outfit changes to Selena Gomez's comeback performance, there was never a dull moment at Sunday night's American Music Awards.

Stars from Hailee Steinfeld to Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga took the stage during the star-studded night, delivering no shortage of entertaining musical performances.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Keep scrolling to see the best moments from the night.

1. Kelly Clarkson and Pink collaborated for the first time.

The powerhouse singers lent their voices to the same song for the first time ever, giving us chills. Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne introduced the singers, explaining that their rendition of "Everybody Hurts" was a tribute to first responders in the wake of this year's many tragedies, from mass shootings to natural disasters and more.

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

2. Selena Gomez returned to the stage.

The "Wolves" singer gave her first live performance in over a year and delivered a haunting rendition of the hit—wearing a lacy white nightgown, no less.

3. Lady Gaga got emotional.

The singer took home the award for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and was presented the award on stage during her concert in Washington, D.C. "You just remember, if you feel different, if you feel not understood, don’t give up on who you are. You fight like hell for what you believe in!” she told the crowd.

4. Christina Aguilera paid tribute to Whitney Houston.

Aguilera honored the late star and her film, The Bodyguard, which turns 25 years old this year, with an emotional medley of her hits. “Thank you Whitney Houston for being the best inspiration ever,” she said on stage.

5. Pink soared high above L.A.

Pink took to the sky for her gravity-defying performance, doing flips in the air while balancing on the side of a hotel.

6. Korean boy band BTS gave their debut performance.

They performed their hit "DNA" and the crowd went wild.

7. Diana Ross brought her grandkids on stage to receive her lifetime achievement award.

She performed a medley of her hits and even brought her adorable grandchildren on stage to dance with her.