A Comprehensive List of the Best Figure Skaters of All Time

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are well underway, and the second-ever figure skating team event has already come to a conclusion. Medals have been awarded (the U.S. took bronze, if you're curious), but skating fans still have much to look forward to with the individual events.

The excitement and anticipation over who will best the Olympic competition has caused many who love the sport to beg the question: Just who is the best figure skater of all time?

It's a subjective ask with equally subjective answers, but we've rounded up some indisputably high-caliber skaters whom we think fit the bill, in alphabetical order by first name.

Let's glide through, shall we?