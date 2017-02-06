The Best Celebrity Super Bowl Instagrams

While most of the world is watching the Super Bowl, some of us are...watching celebrities watching the Super Bowl. And like us, stars are cueing up the guacamole and the mixed drinks (at least, Kate Hudson is) and kicking off—pun intended—the festivities. Whether you’re celebrating at home in sweatpants, at the local sports bar, at your best friend’s party, or right there live in Houston, we've done the hard work so you don't have to, bringing you here a roundup of some of our favorite celebs' social commentary on the most important day in football.

Current InStyle cover star Emily Ratajkowski shared a snap of herself at last year's 'Bowl as she waited for the games to begin.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQItRGCDASc/?taken-by=emrata&hl=en Superbowl Sunday! 🏈Who's ready? A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Cindy Crawford, she of the original Super Bowl blockbuster ad shared that iconic Pepsi moment in a throwback post on her social media account. “#Superbowl Sunday means showing off my Pepsi cutoffs,” the supermodel quipped.

We’ll be seeing a lot of Miranda Kerr today, as her big Buick ad is featured in one of the coveted spots. She took to Instagram to tease it in advance of the game.

Kate Hudson shared her pre-game beverage of choice, a Bloody Mary, captioned with the hashtags “#MayTheBestTeamWin” and “#GoGaga”

Football wife for the ages Gisele shared a pic of her adorable daughter Vivian (father: Tom Brady) sporting a bejeweled Patriots jersey emblazoned with the words “Brady’s Little Ladies.” We wondered if she would match—and she did not disappoint.

Brady shared a photo of himself sandwiched between his parents, who came to town for their son’s big moment, and look thrilled to be there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQEMy1ZFWcT/?taken-by=justinbieber Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Justin Bieber's glorious return to Instagram on Saturday teased his own Super Bowl video in which he shows off those inimitable (and unlimited) dance moves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJOAykFCJI/?taken-by=amyschumer Nikita!!!! Super bowl party going off A video posted by @amyschumer on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Comedienne Amy Schumer indulged in a little puppy bowl action, seemingly taking a causal approach to the day (note the sweatshirt balled up under the flat-screen).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJgxCJhEst/ Hello from the Super Bowl! 🏈 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

Lea Michele flew to Houston for the game, sporting a Brady jersey and a pair of shades. "Hello from the Super Bowl!" she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJgVu6jQym/ I am ready for the #kickoff! #SB51 A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Donatella Versace was also in attendance, writing, "I am ready for the #kickoff!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJdxopDy2K/ Let's go...(?) A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Adrian Grenier's game day message was short and sweet: "Let's go."

And how could we neglect to mention halftime performer Lady Gaga, who's been faithfully couting down the days on her own 'gram? Just before her big moment, she posted a video of herself in the dressing room, clad in a pink jersey and "Gettin' too funky," and another image with a very touching caption for her fans. As Gaga says, "Let's do this."