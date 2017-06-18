See What Your Favorite Celebs Posted for Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and that means your social media feeds are about to be flooded with heartfelt sentiments as friends, family, and your favorite celebs pay homage to their dear old dads. Some might keep it short and sweet, while others pen long messages, but you can bet all the posts will give you the warm and fuzzies.

VIDEO: David Beckham Clowns Around with Son Brooklyn

When it comes to today's biggest stars, some are pretty open about their family lives—like Victoria and David Beckham and their four kids. However, there are also celebrities who keep their families out of the spotlight, only sharing sweet details on special occasions. For Father's Day, we get to see messages from both camps—here are some of the best celebrity Father's Day posts of 2017, including ones from Dolly Parton, Amy Schumer, Michelle Obama, and more!

The Beckhams

Dolly Parton

Michelle Obama

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Ashley Benson

Hailey Baldwin

The Royal Family

Goldie Hawn

Amy Schumer

Boomer Phelps

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVdQa4El4aa/ Daddy day!!! @m_phelps00 📸@boonestudios A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Heidi Klum

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVe-jGVg1Ku/ I love you Papa ❤️ #happyfathersday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Kelly Rowland

Emily Ratajkowski

Catherine Zeta-Jones

RELATED: 5 Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas

Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there!