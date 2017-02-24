22 of the Best Black Gowns on the Red Carpet, Ever

Every time awards season rolls around, there is this indescribable sense of excitement around anticipating the fashions that will hit the red carpet. After all, the gowns that grace the Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards are arguably the most important looks of the year. And while we always applaud a risk-taker—we're looking at you, Cher—no one can deny the power of a glamorous black gown.

Demure in hue, yes, but these gowns are far from basic. From up-to-there slits and deep diving necklines to voluminous ball skirts and slinky slip dresses, these black gowns are certainly wow-worthy. Take the custom Atelier Versace number Angelina Jolie wore to the Oscars in 2012. Who could forget that look (and, well, that leg)?

VIDEO: The Best Oscars Fashion of All Time

Charlize Theron's Christian Dior dress at the 2014 Oscars was just as eye-grabbing. And when Lady Gaga hit the 2016 Emmys red carpet in a creation by new designer Brandon Maxwell, she stood out for all the right reasons.

