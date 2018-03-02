This Vintage Makeup Trend Is Back, and Your Mom Will Be Psyched

Fashion week has landed in Paris, which means your Instagram feed will still be packed with impeccable street style and designer collection debuts for another few days. It also means you'll have no shortage of hair and makeup inspiration, and you can get a start on being the first to wear the hottest beauty trends for Fall 2018.
From pops of bright eyeliner underneath '60s-inspired sunnies to blue lipstick at Maison Margiela, you won't be limited to the season's usual devotion to chrome eyeshadow and vampy lipstick. In fact, '80s shapes and colors are making a full comeback, and your mom's about to get majorly reminiscent.
But based on the shows in Paris (as well as in Milan, London, and New York), you can be sure one trend isn't going anywhere—full, natural eyebrows. Put down the tweezers and keep scrolling to check out some of the most-talked-about beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows.
1. Lanvin
THE LOOK: Models' makeup was left natural and subtle, with focus on full, brushed up brows. Their hair was either worn in its natural texture and down, or pulled back into effortless low ponytails.
2. JOUR/NE
THE LOOK: It's the rebirth of blue eyeshadow. While models wore their hair in multiple hairstyles, the unifying factor was the pastel shadow shades across their lids and blended up to their brow bones.
3. Maison Margiela
THE LOOK: Most models wore their hair in a wet-looking style with lots of texture and minimal makeup, while select models debuted the hairstyle with neon lipstick in alternative colors, like bright green and blue.
4. Jacquemus
THE LOOK: Smudged shadow around the eye and bare lips.
5. Saint Laurent
THE LOOK: Full, brushed-up brows and low ponytails with side parts and texture.
6. Dior
THE LOOK: It was all about the '60s at Dior's Fall 2018 runway show. Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup paired the models' luminous skin with a pop of color—neon eyeliner placed on the top abd bottom that matched the sunnies they debuted on the runway.
7. Paco Rabanne
THE LOOK: Black eyeliner was drawn in a tightline on the outer corners of models' eyes. Their hair was air-dried and windswept.
8. Balmain
THE LOOK: Balmain's Army wore their hair in extreme side parts with piece-y texture. Makeup was kept simple with a soft pink flush added to the apples of models' cheeks.
9. Pascal Millet
THE LOOK: Pink eyeshadow can look intimidating in the pot, but wearing a sheer wash of the shade on your entire lid like the models did at Pascal Millet's show is an easy way to try the trend. Hair was parted down the center and tightly pulled back with stray strands left out along the models' hairlines.