The Top Beauty Trends from NYFW's Fall 2018 Shows

Fashion week isn't just about the clothes. The runways are also a preview of all of the hair and makeup trends you're going to see everywhere next season.
If New York Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows are any indication, next season's makeup is all about the eyes. The gold glitter at Ulla Johnson and smudgy smoky eyes at Tom Ford are both ways you're going to replace your black liquid eyeliner come fall. As for hair, expect wave spray to still be one of your most-used hair products. Beachy, undone waves were all over the runways including Creatures of Comfort.
Here, we've rounded up the biggest Fall 2018 beauty trends from the NYFW runways.
VIDEO: Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
-
1. Ulla Johnson
THE LOOK: Black liquid eyeliner was replaced with gold glitter, and paired with romantic braided updos. Lead stylist Esther Langham for amika sprayed the brand's Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray ($24; saksfifthavenue.com) throughout the models' hair for added body and texture before braiding it and pinning it up.
-
2. Tom Ford
THE LOOK: Further proof that the ‘80s are back: the wide leather and lurex headbands the models wore at Tom Ford. Orlando Pita styled their hair in messy textured updos that were held together by bobby pins and the retro hair accessory. As for the makeup, black eyeshadow was haloed and smudged around models like Kaia Gerber’s eyes.
-
3. Adam Selman
THE LOOK: The '80s and early '00s met at Adam Selman. Hair was styled in "wet look" side-swept bangs, and graphic cat eyes were accessorized with swipes of neon blue eyeshadow.
-
4. Creatures of Comfort
THE LOOK: Wash-and-go hair, aka your go-to look on weekday mornings. TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan let the models' hair air dry or used a diffuser if needed. She locked in their natural textures with TRESemmé's Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 4: Extend ($5; target.com).
-
5. Jeremy Scott
THE LOOK: According to Jeremy Scott, everyone in the year 3000 will have a neon bob with blunt bangs and negative space cat eyes. Ghd fashion week ambassador Eugene Souleiman straightened the models' wigs with ghd's Gold Professional Platinum Styler ($199; nordstrom.com).