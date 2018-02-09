The Top Beauty Trends from NYFW's Fall 2018 Shows

Fashion week isn't just about the clothes. The runways are also a preview of all of the hair and makeup trends you're going to see everywhere next season.

If New York Fashion Week's Fall 2018 shows are any indication, next season's makeup is all about the eyes. The gold glitter at Ulla Johnson and smudgy smoky eyes at Tom Ford are both ways you're going to replace your black liquid eyeliner come fall. As for hair, expect wave spray to still be one of your most-used hair products. Beachy, undone waves were all over the runways including Creatures of Comfort.

Here, we've rounded up the biggest Fall 2018 beauty trends from the NYFW runways.

