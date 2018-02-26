The Top Beauty Trends from MFW's Fall 2018 Shows 

On the heels of New York and London comes Milan Fashion Week with even more runway hair and makeup moments that are going to set the stage for Fall 2018's beauty trends.

With a gamut of inspiration that runs from smudgy glitter-lined brow bones at Genny, silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of eyes at Fendi, and literal eyes at Gucci, the runways showed both makeup you'll want to copy in real life, and other looks you'll just admire from behind you computer screen. As for hair, air-drying your hair to get loose, natural bends as seen at Alberta Ferretti will still be your go-to style come fall.

Keep scrolling to see all of the hair and makeup looks from the Milan runways that you're going to see everywhere.

VIDEO: Right Now: Gucci's Show at Milan Fashion Week