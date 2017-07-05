The Must-See Beauty Looks of the Week: Jourdan Dunn, Hailey Baldwin and More

As summer kicks into full swing, celebrities are upping their beauty game, and we've taken notice.
Maybe the hot weather has inspired some beauty changes, or maybe it's just stars getting into the seasonal spirit, but either way, they are bringing the beauty heat. Everyone, from Kat Graham to Jourdan Dunn, has wowed us with their makeup and hair skills this week, and they've produced some seriously standout looks.
Dunn's unforgettable orange eye shadow is just one example of a powder with power, but that's not even the best part of the model's bright monochromatic makeup look.
What is the best part? It served as a focal point without completely distracting from the rest of her face.
VIDEO: How To Fix Your Eyeliner
RELATED: No Sweat! What Chic Celebrities Wear to the Gym
We've rounded up more of our favorite beauty looks of the week, and needless to say, they're worth seeing.
-
1. Rita Ora: Graphic Cat Eye
There's nothing quite like a sharp cat eye done right. Just ask Ora. She made our favorites list this week with her precisely winged eyes. As we said in our Daily Beauty Buzz, to get a wing that precise, you'll need to use a liquid liner.
-
2. Hailey Baldwin: Pink Eyeshadow
The thought of using pink on the eyes might be intimidating, but if applied well, it can really be a show stopper. Baldwin's look was featured as one of our favorite beauty looks of the week because she embraced a monochromatic makeup look. Don't have pink eye shadow? Don't sweat it. Use a peachy blush instead to recreate the look.
-
3. Gabrielle Union: Matte Red Lipstick
Red lipstick is a classic beauty staple for a reason, but Union took this timeless look to the next level this week with her matte color. Union's makeup artist Vincent Oquendo told InStyle that he kept her lips the focal point. The actress's face looked dewy and fresh, and the pop of color only accented her glow.
-
4. Kat Graham: Sleek Bob
When Graham stepped out in one of the hottest hair trends of the summer, of course we had to add it to our list of beauty favorites. The singer chopped her hair into a sleek shoulder-length cut that has us wanting to run to a salon ourselves.