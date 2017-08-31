Benji Madden Wishes Cameron Diaz Happy Birthday in Most Adorable Instagram Ever

Are you ready for your heart to melt? In honor of Cameron Diaz's 45th birthday, her husband, Benji Madden, took to Instagram to give his wife a very rare shout, and the post couldn't be any sweeter.

In the 'gram, the adorable couple look blissfully happy while bundled up on a boat. "Happy Birthday to my Beautiful Wife," he wrote alongside the photo. "I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby." Say it with us: awww.

Madden and Diaz rarely make public statements about their relationship. In fact, the last time the Good Charlotte rocker mentioned his wife of two years on social media was April 2016, so that makes this Instagram even more special.

Talk about showering your S.O. with a lot of love on their special day, right? Swoon.