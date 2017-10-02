Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's 15-Year-Old Daughter Looks All Grown Up at Premiere with Dad

Ben Stiller arrived at the New York Film Festival premiere of his upcoming movie The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) on Sunday alongside his biggest fan, his 15-year-old daughter Ella Olivia.
The chic teen grinned at her father’s side in a ruched emerald green mini dress which she paired with beige sandals and a matching clutch. Stiller played the role of proud papa in a black suit and gray striped tie, obviously excited to be sharing the moment with his only daughter.
We can’t get over how grownup Ella looks! She’s obviously no stranger to red carpet fare—she’s handling the spotlight like a pro.
Ella is the eldest of Stiller’s two children with ex-wife Christine Taylor—the former couple also share a 12-year-old son, Quinlin Dempsey.
Quin has also proven himself a natural in front of the camera—check out his Blue Steel!
The Meyerowitz Stories marks Stiller’s third collaboration with Oscar-nominated writer and director Noah Baumbach—catch the film in theaters Oct. 13.