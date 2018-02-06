Ben and Casey Affleck's Father Says Hollywood Has "Taken a Toll" on Both Sons

The #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have impacted the careers of many in Hollywood’s elite, and Ben and Casey Affleck are among those who've fielded criticism.

The brothers and have both come under fire for their treatment of women throughout their respective careers. Ben, 45, apologized after actress Hilarie Burton claimed Affleck groped her in 2003 when she was a host of MTV’s TRL and two sexual harassment suits were filed against Casey, 42, by two women in 2010.

However, the boys’ father, Timothy Affleck, downplays the buzz. “It doesn’t interest me. They know what they’re doing. They’re both kind and good men. They treat women well, I can guarantee that. After 40 odd years, you know your kids,” he said in a recent interview with Grazia.

Timothy, a social worker who played a small role in his youngest son’s Joaquin Phoenix-led film I’m Still Here, says that Hollywood has “taken a toll” on both his sons and impacted his oldest's battle with alcoholism.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon

“Hollywood is a disgusting place,” he began. “I think that’s been a major factor in Ben’s drinking. You’re kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think that’s one of the dangers of the film industry.”

“I was a chronic, severe alcoholic for several years. I had to recover and, happily, I did,” the Affleck patriarch said. “Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he is working at it.”

In addition to Ben’s alcoholism, Timothy believes the industry is partly to blame for the collapse of his son’s marriage to Jennifer Garner. “It’s very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It’s a hard, taxing life.”

That being said, the father of two doesn’t think divorce is something Ben nor the media should dwell on. “In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It’s as common as dishwater, it’s nothing to dither about.”