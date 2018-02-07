Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched the Low-Calorie Ice Cream We’ve Been Waiting For

Move over, Halo Top. There’s a new low-cal ice cream in town, and you might recognize the brand’s name.

For the very first time, Ben & Jerry’s is launching light ice cream, but you’d never know that it has a fraction of the calories of their beloved flavors. And calories aren’t the only thing it’s lighter in: Moo-Phoria, Ben & Jerry’s new line, also has 60 to 70 percent less fat and sugar than regular ice cream. Plus, it’s made with organic dairy and no erythritol, sugar alcohols, or sugar substitutes, meaning it tastes like the real deal.

Moo-Phoria, which launches today, Feb. 7, currently comes in three flavors. Chocolate Milk & Cookies, a vanilla and chocolate swirl with chocolate chip cookies, has 560 calories per pint (just 140 calories per serving!).

Caramel Cookie Fix, which is vanilla ice cream with shortbread cookie and salted caramel swirls, has 600 calories per pint or 150 calories per serving.

A chocolate ice cream with chocolate chip peanut butter dough, coined PB Dough, has 640 calories per pint and 160 calories per serving. So even if you accidentally eat the whole container, you’re still consuming far fewer calories, fat, and sugar than if it was regular ice cream.

Sounds like a win-win to us.