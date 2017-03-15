Ben Affleck Has a Heart-Tugging Reason for Opening Up About His Recent Rehab Stint

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Tuesday, Ben Affleck revealed that he recently underwent treatment for alcohol addiction.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he explained on Facebook.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be," Affleck, 44, continued. "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

The Oscar winner also thanked his estranged wife Jennifer Garner for her support while he received treatment. Sources recently revealed that the couple's divorce (they announced their separation in 2015) has been put on hold. They have three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner on the Rewards of Working with Save the Children

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," Affleck when on to write. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Call Off the Divorce—for Now: Sources

https://www.facebook.com/benaffleck/posts/1425085557565867 I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. ... Posted by Ben Affleck on Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Congratulations on completing treatment, Ben. Read his post in full above.