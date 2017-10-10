Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Look Completely Smitten While Shopping for Art

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus prove that a similar taste in art can only strengthen your romance.

On Monday, the lovebirds turned a casual art gallery date into a full-blown PDA session, as they picked out pieces together at an N.Y.C. exhibition.

And while Entertainment Weekly exclusively reports that it was the SNL producer officially choosing the paintings, the 37-year-old—who was dressed in a black-and-white Breton stripe shirt, dark skinny jeans, and white Converse—deferred to her boyfriend for his opinion on any potential purchases.

Jackson Lee / Splash News

"They were holding hands and he'd put his hand on her back when she was walking ahead of him," an eyewitness stated about the romantic date between Shookus and Affleck, who was clad in a blue sweater, khakis, and Converse for the outing. "They were very affectionate and comfortable with one another."

The source continued: "He had his iPhone camera out and was taking pictures of her and the art. It was a very casual, down-to-earth date. They were like any other couple checking out a gallery."

Sounds like Affleck has good taste in art and women!