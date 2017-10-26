Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Were Spotted House Hunting in L.A.

Ben Affleck's girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, may not be moving in with the Oscar-winner just yet, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want her help with finding the perfect home.

This week, the lovebirds were spotted touring homes on the west side of Los Angeles. Shookus looked casual in ripped black jeans, a sheer top, and sneakers, while Affleck appeared equally laid-back in a black T-shirt and maroon pants.

"Ben is looking to buy a family friendly house," a real estate source reportedly told People. "Lindsay shared her opinions, but it was clear that they are not buying a house together."

According to People, the couple, who went public with their relationship in July, scoped out a number of palatial homes, including one in Santa Monica for $18.5 million that boasts 8 bedrooms and 10 baths. They also toured one in the Pacific Palisades with 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and a 6-car showroom listed for $11.9 million.

Affleck, 45, has been living in a rental since he moved out of the home he shared with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

"He's happy," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight. "Ben is focused on staying healthy. And he's enjoying his time with Lindsay."