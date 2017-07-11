Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Have Already Mastered the Art of Couple Dressing

While it might seem like it's only been a hot minute since Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus made their budding romance public, the new lovebirds are proving that they already have couples dressing down pat with their latest casual outing in Los Angeles.

On Monday night, the actor—who was all smiles as he stepped out with his SNL producer girlfriend for an Italian dinner date in the city—gave passersby a look into his mastery of his-and-her dressing by coordinating with his new love.

The Argo director cut a casual figure as he sported a hint of stubble and opted for a cool acid wash light gray T-shirt for the outing, which he paired with straight-cut dark gray jeans and a pair of blue-gray kicks.

Meanwhile, the smiling Emmy Award-winning producer twinned with her new man in fitted dark gray jeans with distressing on the thighs as the couple took their romance out on the town.

Delicate rose gold ankle-strap ballerina flats and a ruffled white sleeveless blouse added feminine notes to Shookus's casual but flirty summer date night look, while a black side bag with gold hardware and a light wash jean jacket put the finishing touches on the warm weather ensemble.