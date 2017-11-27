Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Wear Coordinating Button-Ups for Post-Thanksgiving Coffee Run

After spending Thanksgiving with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck rounded out the holiday weekend by putting a casual spin on couple’s off-duty dressing with Lindsay Shookus.

On Saturday, the lovebirds were all smiles during their reunion lunch in Los Angeles. And the 45-year-old proved that the days spent apart from his SNL producer girlfriend only served to make their relationship stronger as they color-coordinated for their outing.

The couple wore button-up shirts in complementary blue shades. The 30 Rock exec styled hers by tying the bottom of the blouse and pairing it with dark wash jeans featuring distressed hems, white sneakers, and mirrored gold aviators.

Clutching a beverage to-go as he left the Brentwood eatery, Affleck looked dapper as he also went the blue button-up and dark jeans route. He paired the classic pieces with a charcoal gray blazer, dark green kicks, and some salt and pepper scruff.

As if their flawless couples sartorial game doesn’t show that things are going strong, the pair were also spotted looking at homes in Los Angeles just last month.