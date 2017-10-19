Ben Affleck Totes Around His Newly Adopted Husky

Ben Affleck has a new pup!
The Oscar winner recently adopted a husky and was photographed toting his new dog in Los Angeles Thursday as he made his way to his car. According to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck found the stray dog a month ago, "fell in love" with it, and decided to give it a home.
Even though it's only been a month, the dog looked more than comfortable in Affleck's arms as the actor carried him in a black leather jacket, gray skinny jeans, and gray sneakers. And it's no surprise, considering Affleck has quite a bit of experience taking care of his furry friends.
Aside from cuddling puppies during interviews, this is just the latest addition to Affleck's family of furry friends. The thesp and Jennifer Garner took in a golden retriever puppy before they separated in 2015, according to People, and in 2012, they welcomed a German shepherd, who joined their yellow Labrador, Martha Stewart.
So far, Affleck hasn't revealed the name of his new pup. Perhaps, Snoop is in the running?