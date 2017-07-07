Ben Affleck Is Dating Someone New—and She's an SNL Producer

It seems that our lasting hopes for a Jen and Ben reunion have finally been dashed. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce in April—after initially announcing their separation back in 2015—and it now appears that the Argo director is moving on.

On Thursday evening, Affleck was photographed out in Los Angeles with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and People confirms the two are dating. The pairing is not entirely unexpected as sources tell the outlet that the two have “known one another for years.” According to E! News, the showbiz pair is “taking it slow.”

Despite the new lady in his life, Affleck and the mother of his three children are still committed to maintaining their friendly co-parenting style—the family spent the Fourth of July together in Los Angeles.

As for Shookus, the facts available on her public profile are limited but she is an Emmy winner (and five-time nominee) for her work as a Saturday Night Live producer and also was an associate producer on 30 Rock.

We’re wishing the new couple nothing but luck!