Ben Affleck Says He's a Bit More Lenient with His Kids Than Jennifer Garner 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner may no longer be together, but when it comes to co-parenting their three kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, they work as a team.

“You have to be on the same page. You have to cooperate," Affleck told Today.com. "If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it’s quite a special connection. We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids."

Of course, they come at parenting a bit differently sometimes, especially when it comes to technology and video games. "We don’t always agree. I tend to be more permissive about video games, for example. I played video games when I was kid," he continued. "My daughter is demanding a phone and she’s 11. Jen is not as supportive as I am of the phone. I feel like she should have it to be able to call or whatever."

While deciding whether or not to let Violet get a phone is still up for debate, how their kids use technology is not. Affleck and Garner work hard to make sure that they stay away from gossip websites and Internet trolls. "I don’t allow my oldest daughter to get on Instagram or Facebook. Or any of those," he said. "I do protect them from trolls by not letting them read it. If we want to show them something, we specifically show them.”

Violet does turn twelve on December 1, so maybe she'll get that coveted phone.