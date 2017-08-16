Ben Affleck Celebrates His Birthday with His Kids in L.A.

Happy birthday, Ben Affleck! The Oscar-winning actor and director celebrated 45 on Tuesday with a little help from his family.

Jennifer Garner and Affleck’s children—Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5—reportedly met their dad at Barton G in West Hollywood. Affleck arrived at the restaurant looking casual yet put together in a heather gray blazer, Vuori graphic tee, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

The Mega Agency

According to onlookers, Affleck’s newly public flame, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, was nowhere to be seen during his birthday festivities. It was strictly a family affair.

Earlier in the day, Garner was spotted in L.A. carrying a thin white box. She wore a white sleeveless blouse with a nude triangle block at the collar, raw hem light-wash jeans (shop a similar look here), and a pair of beige sandals.

The Alias alum smiled wide for the cameras, looking cheery as ever in her L.A.-chic ensemble.