Bella Thorne Opens Up About History of Sexual Abuse

While the Time’s Up movement rallied men and women in Hollywood with bold sartorial and social statements at the Golden Globes, those dining at the Beverly Hilton weren’t the only ones to ride the evening’s wave of empowerment.

Famous in Love actress Bella Thorne, who starred on Disney Channel series "Shake It Up" alongside Zendaya, was among those emboldened to share her story yesterday.

“I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14 ... when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it,” the 20-year-old began in an Instagram caption. “All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup.”

Thorne also spoke out on Twitter, writing, “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up ... I didn't know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person. #timesup.”

We’re inspired by your bravery, Bella. You’re not alone.