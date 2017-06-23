Bella Thorne and Scott Disick Look Very Friendly on L.A. Outing

In a recent interview with Complex UK, Bella Thorne got real about her rumored relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ladies’ man ex, Scott Disick—of whom the teen repeatedly denied any romantic involvement.

The Famous in Love actress received flack after a photo surfaced of Disick seemingly grabbing her breast while the pair lounged poolside in Cannes. Thorne did her best to dispel the gossip, telling Complex, “Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob. That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big—they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down."

Regardless of how went down, we have new evidence that may romantically link the unlikely pair.

The Disney alum and reality star were spotted on Thursday holding hands after a night of partying in Los Angeles.

Bella wore a lacy bra top, snakeskin jacket, bronze hot pants, and olive green platform sandals on her night out, while Disick hit the L.A. hotspots in a satin bomber jacket, white tee, matching Reeboks, and light-wash jeans.

BEHOLD:

Backgrid

Hmm… We’re not sure what to make of the photo since Bella claims she left Cannes due to Scott’s “hardcore” partying and drinking.

Change of heart? We suppose it’s all part of being Famous in Love (sorry, had to).

P.S.: Why doesn't Scott look happier about the new bearded man emoji?? This may be the true story here.