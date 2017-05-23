Bella Thorne and Scott Disick Jet Off to Cannes Together

Are Bella Thorne and Scott Disick the newest Hollywood couple?

The pair was spotted catching a flight out of LAX airport on Monday en route to the Cannes Film Festival, and it certainly seemed like that may be the case. 19-year-old Thorne and 33-year-old Disick were joined on their travels by her older sister Dani Thorne, who walked arm-in-arm with her sibling through the terminal.

For the excursion, the Famous in Love actress wore a black long-sleeve tee, leather leggings, and white sneakers, accessorizing with a matching newsboy hat, red sunnies, and an animal-print bomber jacket. Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept it simple in a black T-shirt, lightwash jeans, dark sunglasses, and white kicks. The pair was seen again on Tuesday arriving at the Nice Airport in similar looks.

Rumors of romance between Bella and Scott first arose last week, when they were reportedly got flirty on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Neither of them have confirmed the status of their relationship.

Coincidentally—or not—Disick's famous ex Kourtney Kardashian is currently in France living it up with her new beau Younes Bendjima. Only time will tell if a run-in is in store.