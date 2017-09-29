Bella Thorne Sits Naked on a Chair for New Photo Shoot, Says She Asked for No Retouching

Bella Thorne is officially baring it all.

The 19-year-old actress posed for the latest issue of GQ Mexico in the nude, wearing just a triple-strap pair of black heels and a small set of jewels.

On Thursday, the Former Disney channel star took to Instagram to share a racy shot from the spread along with a lengthy caption with a message about insecurities—and how she requested that the magazine refrain from retouching the snap.

“I specifically asked for no retouching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural and that’s human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush Bella, but just know every time someone looks in the mirror they simply don’t see what everyone else sees,” she wrote alongside the shot.

“Know that it’s completely normal to feel insecure and it’s accepted. Honestly, I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren’t alone. That it’s OK,” she wrote.

She moved on to explain that while scars and small imperfections may often be glossed over after a shoot, she really is putting it all out there for this one. “I’m here to tell you that’s right I’m not F— PERFECT. I’M A HUMAN BEING AND I’M REAL,” she wrote.

Bold move.