Bella Thorne Explains Why She Dates More Men Than Women 

Bella Thorne has never been shy about her sexuality, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. The actress, who revealed that she's bisexual last year, opened up about what it's like to date men and women in an interview with StyleCaster, and she gets super candid about the struggles when it comes to dating other girls.

"It's so hard," the former Disney star told StyleCaster. "I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers."

"I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.' Then it's so awkward," she told StyleCaster. "So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort."

Regardless of whether she's interested in a guy or a girl, Thorne tries to be straightforward about whether or not she likes someone. "If I like somebody, they know," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're a guy or a girl. I'm always, like, ‘Yo, I literally would get with you. I will tell you right now. I don't want to make this awkward, but you are so hot. Please, come up on me. I want to take you on a date.'"

Thorne who has been linked to Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth, is definitely interested in dating not just casual hook ups. "I want a relationship," she revealed. Whether it's a guy or a girl, sounds like Thorne knows what she's looking for.