Bella Hadid Defies Winter in Canary Yellow Fendi Dress

December? I barely know her!

Supermodel Bella Hadid eschewed seasonal norms in favor of a breezy canary yellow dress by Fendi for the opening of the Bulgari Resort in Dubai on Tuesday night. Fresh off the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China, Hadid, 21, glowed in the high-necked ensemble with a flirty keyhole cutout.

A geometric silver belt accentuated her lithe frame, while a pair of golden gladiator stilettos laced up to her calves. An elegant chignon highlighted the unique silhouette of her dress, as well as her sky-high cheekbones and glittery Bulgari jewels.

Venturelli/Getty

Also in attendance was Tomb Raider star and newlywed, Alicia Vikander. The actress stunned in a blush, fresh-off-the-runway design from Jonathan Simkhai's spring 2018 collection. The lacy high-low dress featured a romantic macrame cutout design, flutter cap sleeves, and a sexy bustier bodice.

Venturelli/Getty Images

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The Bulgari Hotel in Dubai will be the world’s sixth Bulgari Hotels and Resorts property. The ultra-luxe resort, located on the exclusive, seahorse-shaped Jumeirah Bay Island, is available for booking now.