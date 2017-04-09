Bella Hadid Woke Up Like This

It must be nice to wake up at the crack of dawn and look like Bella Hadid. The model took a moment to share a photo of her 5 a.m. call time antics with all of Instagram on Saturday. This confirms that the younger Hadid sister looks just as gorgeous first thing in the morning as she does any other time of day but really...who needed confirmation? With her slicked back hair, fresh face and killer abs on display, the model was ready to get to work, even without coffee in sight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSo8FwIBiZK/?taken-by=bellahadid 5am call times 💒✨🎬 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

VIDEO: Our Favorite Bella Hadid Beauty Looks

Hadid rocked a cream-colored crop top, Givenchy track pants, and a shearling-collared black leather jacket while she perched on the ladder of a trailer, apparently waiting to be called to set. The raven-haired beauty has never been shy about showing off her glowing, makeup-free skin or her toned body via social media. Hadid recently shared photos from her girls' trip to Jamaica which showed off her sunkissed complexion sans foundation and/or demonstrated her killer body.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSaTzi_BGwj/?taken-by=bellahadid 🌸🕊 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSaInWXhgTf/?taken-by=bellahadid Reflect and recharge 📍❤️🍒 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Had she not captioned her most recent Instagram, "5am call times", it would have been hard to notice a difference between on-vacation Bella and working Bella!

RELATED: Bella Hadid and Yolanda Foster Are Twinning in Matching Bathing Suits

Clearly looking radiant is her other full time job.