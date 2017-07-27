Bella Hadid Slayed Three '90s-Inspired Looks in One Day

Another day, another outfit, or three—slay.

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid demonstrated that the best way to get over the mid-week hump is with a sartorial session jam-packed with '90s-inspired ensembles, as the supermodel took to the New York City streets to model three looks from the decade in a single day.

She started her afternoon off on a high note in a semi-sheer white T-shirt that she wore sans bra and with a white denim jacket on top. A white ball cap and high-waist jeans provided some edge, while minimal makeup and oversized hoop earrings added a hint of glam to her street style game.

Just hours later, the runway fixture continued with the casual memo, changing into a yellow T-shirt tucked into the same pair of jeans, as she hung out with friends. The fashion darling gave fans a better look at her cropped hair cut by ditching the cap, and styled her errand-running outfit with a pair of cool aviators.

Continuing to make use of her limitless wardrobe choices, Hadid concluded her mid-week fashion spree that evening with a shout out to sports apparel powerhouse Nike. The young model flaunted her abs in a black crop top stamped with the brand's logo, which she paired with a swingy ponytail and red basketball shorts.

