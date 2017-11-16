Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Hanging Out, So Apparently You Should Get Back with Your Ex

We're starting to sense a trend.

Right on the heels of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's reunion (did you see THAT kissing picture?), Gomez's ex The Weeknd and his ex Bella Hadid are fanning romance rumors of their own.

The Weeknd and Hadid have been hanging out since his split from Gomez in October, according to E! News, and while things don't seem to be official yet, the flame is reportedly still going strong.

"Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together," the source said. "Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

The Weeknd was reportedly spotted leaving Hadid's N.Y.C. apartment on Tuesday night, so a reunion doesn't sound totally out of the picture.

"He has expressed to her that he loves her still, and they will always have a real connection," a second source said. "He also apologized for hurting her in the past."

But just because apologies and hang outs are happening doesn't mean we'll see kissing photos anytime soon.

"She still loves him but has her guard up. She never really got over him," the source said. "She is not looking to be exclusive with him now, just to be his friend. His schedule won't allow him to stay focused on her—she knows this from past experience. She also knows he is talking to a few girls still. She reads what is put out in the news and that affects her."

Justin and Selena, and Bella and The Weeknd possibly reuniting? 2017 is officially too much.