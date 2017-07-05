Bella Hadid Wore a See-Through Turtleneck on a Couture Runway

Bella Hadid is not shy about going braless in her everyday outfits, so why would she be on the runway?

The model wore a turtleneck bodysuit down the Alexandre Vauthier catwalk in Paris on Tuesday, and the long-sleeve piece covered very little. The outfit featured structured shoulders and a completely sheer top, and Hadid left her bra by the wayside.

Hadid is known for her show-stopping looks, so it's no surprise that the fashion house dressed her in a risqué outfit to open their show.

Her daring turtleneck was paired with a more traditional pair of high-waist black pants and a veil-covered black hat.

Since Alexandre Vauthier is known for its sexy red carpet looks, we wonder if Hadid's opening walk means that we'll be seeing her in more of the fashion house soon. We can only hope so.

