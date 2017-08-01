Bella Hadid Just Confirmed Her Relationship Status on Twitter

Bella Hadid doesn’t have time for dating rumors, OK?
The 20-year-old top model is busy starring in Max Mara campaigns, chillin’ with Kendall, and dropping by Paris for a quick strut on the Alexandre Vauthier runway. So when it’s time to discuss whether or not she’s seeing someone romantically behind closed doors, Hadid wants the tabloid fodder to go away, ASAP.
After photos of the star and DJ Daniel Chetrit holding hands hit the Internet, people wondered whether or not she’d officially moved on from The Weeknd and found a new boo. Thankfully, Hadid took to social media to give us an answer. “Just to be clear…I’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now,” she wrote on Twitter.
Honestly, we’re seconds away from writing “In a committed relationship with myself” in the bio section of our Instagram profiles. How badass is that? Fans naturally replied to her tweet in support.
You do you, girl.