Bella Hadid Just Confirmed Her Relationship Status on Twitter

X
Shop This Post
by: Jonathan Borge
August 1, 2017 @ 10:30 AM

Bella Hadid doesn’t have time for dating rumors, OK?

The 20-year-old top model is busy starring in Max Mara campaigns, chillin’ with Kendall, and dropping by Paris for a quick strut on the Alexandre Vauthier runway. So when it’s time to discuss whether or not she’s seeing someone romantically behind closed doors, Hadid wants the tabloid fodder to go away, ASAP.

After photos of the star and DJ Daniel Chetrit holding hands hit the Internet, people wondered whether or not she’d officially moved on from The Weeknd and found a new boo. Thankfully, Hadid took to social media to give us an answer. “Just to be clear…I’m STILL not dating any of my best friends, y’all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now,” she wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/bellahadid/status/892136703112212481

RELATED: J.Lo and A-Rod Are in Love—Literally

Honestly, we’re seconds away from writing “In a committed relationship with myself” in the bio section of our Instagram profiles. How badass is that? Fans naturally replied to her tweet in support.

https://twitter.com/hadidsheart/status/892137344282841088

https://twitter.com/gigixbella/status/892180975630688256

https://twitter.com/Itspaynehadid/status/892136794757754881

https://twitter.com/Beriarqueen3/status/892345205294288896

RELATED: 11 Sleek Watches to Stack Your Bracelets With

You do you, girl.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top