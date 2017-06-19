Bella Hadid Goes Bra-Free in a Slinky Red Halter Dress

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
June 19, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

Convention isn’t really Bella Hadid’s thing.

Forgoing the typically conservative style of a family dinner, the 20-year-old model celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday in a backless ruby red halter dress (shop a similar look here) and sky-high block heel sandals (shop a similar look here).

It pretty much goes without saying, but Bella skipped the bra for the West Hollywood outing—they're soooo 2016! In lieu of the undergarment, Hadid accessorized with a set of oversize gold hoops and a sleek ballerina-style bun. Her dewy, understated makeup allowed the metallic minidress to take the spotlight and shine.

Splash News

While not quite occasion-appropriate, there’s no doubt Bella’s slaying the slinky style. Honestly, if I owned a dress as sexy as that one, I would be reluctant to wear anything else (ever).

RELATED: All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Summer

In fact, Hadid seems to be claiming the phrase "lady in red" for herself this year. (Case in point: her show-stopping Cannes gown from May.) Is red officially the new black? Break out those LRDs, stat!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top