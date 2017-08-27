Bella Hadid Is Returning to the VS Runway and Her Response Is So Cute

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

We were worried for a minute there, but all is right with the world. Last night, model Bella Hadid took to Instagram to announce she will once again be gracing the Victoria's Secret runway this winter.

The 20-year-old model made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut last year, setting the internet abuzz when she casually encountered her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, on the catwalk. Now, we officially know she'll be at it again in 2017.

Hadid took to Instagram yesterday to share the good news in a very appropriate way. The bombshell shared a picture of herself in a silky robe and bra, and underneath she wrote: "I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!"

Hadid also gave fans another angle of her Victoria's Secret-inspired outfit, and she looks simply stunning.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSJjVWnpUo/ Fight night A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Now we just need to know if Kendall and Gigi will be there too!