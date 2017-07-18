Bella Hadid Just Debuted Her Shortest Hairstyle Yet

Bella Hadid can’t stop cutting her hair.

Just two months ago, the supermodel blew us away when she stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet with a new shoulder-length crop. Now, it appears like the It girl is feeling summer’s heat, as she chopped off a couple of compelling inches that effortlessly transformed her lob into a jaw-grazing bob—perfect for guarding against humidity.

Gotham/GC Images

On Monday, Hadid walked the streets of N.Y.C., pairing her newly shorn locks with an equally fresh all-white ensemble. Gold hoop earrings added an extra modern touch to the sharp 'do.

During a night out on the town, the model showed off the abbreviated style's versatility by slicking her short, layered strands back with the help of a thick black headband. The resulting move gave off a polished yet relaxed vibe, a look Hadid masters already with her '90s-inspired fashion choices.

Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: How to Pull Off Summertime Plaid Like Street Style Pro Bella Hadid

Will a pixie cut, like the one her supermodel sis, Gigi Hadid, modeled for Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign be next?