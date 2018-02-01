Bella Hadid Introduces Her New Puppy to Instagram with Nearly-Nude Snap

Bella Hadid didn't let her showstopping style take the spotlight away from her new furry friend.

On Wednesday, the face of Bulgari took to social media to introduce her followers to her new puppy with a decidedly cheeky post, wearing nothing except for a nude thong.

“Puppy’s first day shopping,” reads the NSFW photo's caption, which was shared by Hadid's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell. In the sexy snap, the catwalk star grins widely while admiring her nearly-naked reflection in a dressing room mirror. If we had a supermodel physique like Bella's, we would smile, too.

The 21-year-old’s adorable caramel-haired pooch is strategically held in her arms over her chest, while Cuttrell’s white dog sits by her legs.

Hadid also shared the stylish aftermath of her “shopping” trip with the puppy in tow. “Pullin Up in Something Foreign..”, the runway beauty wrote, proving that her new dog is already a modeling natural.

During an impromptu photo shoot with the pooch, Bella worked a long black trench coat, light wash jeans, sturdy combat boots boots, and a checkered hat as she clutched the newest addition to the Hadid family.

Now, that's how you make an introduction.