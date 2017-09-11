Bella Hadid Models Red Lingerie While Eating Pizza on an N.Y.C. Sidewalk

With fashion week well underway, Bella Hadid is bringing her well-documented love of pizza back to the streets of New York City.

Clad in a skimpy red lingerie set, the runway fixture showed off her famous figure and her oft-professed love of the 'za with her 14.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday as she took a break from a sidewalk photo shoot for her favorite snack.

The 20-year-old, who has brought her catwalk magic to Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, and more at NYFW the past few days, showed off her impressive work ethic as she shared snaps to her story of her getting ready for a mysterious photo shoot.

With her hair slicked back into a tight ponytail and sporting a gorgeous rose gold eyeshadow, gold hoops, and a crimson lingerie set accompanied by a white button-up and sexy thigh-high black boots, a pouting Bella looks every bit the fashion darling as she smizes for the camera—that is, until a particularly good slice of pie gets in the picture.

In one boomerang video, the social media influencer is all of us as she can be seen unabashedly enjoying the pizza while showing off her best bombshell pose.

This is just the latest in a series of the supermodel's well-documented social media odes to the dish, and it's certainly not the last!

https://www.instagram.com/p/zXGhUpkNnJ/ I SCREAM FOR PIZZA YOU SCREAM FOR PIZZA 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 21, 2015 at 3:07am PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/ceowcKENk4/ this is me eating pizza I was very excited A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 1, 2013 at 10:19am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHj_Lx0AXIT/ #roma @micarganaraz #fendi 💛 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 7, 2016 at 6:41am PDT

Now, that's what you call multitasking!