Bella Hadid Lived a Parisian Fairy Tale at the Dior After-Party

Bella Hadid had a serious Cinderella (or is it Belle?) moment last night. The 20-year-old model arrived at the Christian Dior after-party in Paris on Friday wearing the most gorgeous ballgown and looking like a real-life fairy tale princess. We can't stop staring!

The Dior Fall 2017 show took place in the French capital, and naturally, the brand hosted a glamorous after-party to celebrate the production. It's only fitting that Hadid, the star of Dior's latest beauty campaign, was the belle of the ball—no pun intended—arriving in a custom white satin Dior gown.

The beautiful floor-length number featured a unique folded-over neckline and asymmetrical straps, and its hem raised slightly in the front to show off Hadid's black heels. The young model wore her hair in a simple, elegant updo with a few loose strands framing her face, and she accessorized the look with several pieces of delicate silver jewelry.

The youngest of the Hadid sisters posted several Instagrams of her stunning ensemble, expressing her excitement for her new Dior campaign and thanking everyone who came out to celebrate.

We're definitely going to bookmark this look—just in case we get invited to a royal ball!