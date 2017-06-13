Bella Hadid Can Totally Beat You at Kanye West Karaoke

“Fade” is one of those Kanye West songs that can get even his biggest naysayers to drop what they’re doing and dance. The latest person to fall victim to its spell? Bella Hadid.

On Monday in New York, the model celebrated her Chrome Hearts x Bella collection the way we would if we were a 20-year-old model with more than 13 million Instagram followers: with a rager. Hadid took to Instagram to share videos of her friends on the dance floor. And lucky for us, a friend close by captured some of Hadid's moves.

Now Hadid has managed to always keep her composure both on the runway and red carpet, but as we learned from her night out, the girl can dance. In the clips below, she sways from side to side, quietly mouthing the words to West’s “Fade” and smiling for the camera. Later, she takes the mic as if she were performing and basically nails it on the dance floor.

Who would win in a late-night Kanye West karaoke battle? Our bets are on Bella.

Gotham/GC Images

After all, she’s got that alluring smirk down better than anyone.