Bella Hadid Jets to Jamaica With Girlfriends

Bella Hadid just did spring break like no other. The younger Hadid sister grabbed a few pals and took a private jet to Jamaica on Saturday for some serious R&R. And the trip was the epitome of lavish before they even landed on the island. Bella posted an envy-inspiring Instagram of herself standing beside the chartered jet that spirited her to Jamaica, thanking the exclusive company who let her use their plane last minute. "Decided to take my girls to Jamaica ☀️" The brunette model captioned the pic, "Thanks so much @jetluxlife for the last minute ✈️"

Her followers were then able to follow her trip that she captured exclusively on her Instagram story. The pals dined, danced and took in stunning views of the ocean on their getaway.

We were treated to an eyeful, including images of a comfy-looking bed complete with a canopy, lots of tasty food, a clear blue sky and idylic ocean as well as selfies of the model with her pals getting ready to go out and dance the night away in color coordinated crop tops!

Hadid deserved the time off, having just conquered fashion month while mending a broken heart from her split with The Weeknd this past November.