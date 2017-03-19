Bella Hadid Jets to Jamaica With Girlfriends

Bella Hadid Jets to Jamaica With Girlfriends
bellahadid/ Instagram
Shop This Post
March 19, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
BY: Laura Rose

Bella Hadid just did spring break like no other. The younger Hadid sister grabbed a few pals and took a private jet to Jamaica on Saturday for some serious R&R. And the trip was the epitome of lavish before they even landed on the island. Bella posted an envy-inspiring Instagram of herself standing beside the chartered jet that spirited her to Jamaica, thanking the exclusive company who let her use their plane last minute. "Decided to take my girls to Jamaica ☀️" The brunette model captioned the pic, "Thanks so much @jetluxlife for the last minute ✈️"

VIDEO: Bella's Best Beauty Looks

Her followers were then able to follow her trip that she captured exclusively on her Instagram story. The pals dined, danced and took in stunning views of the ocean on their getaway.

 bellahadid/ Instagram
bellahadid/ Instagram
bellahadid/ Instagram

We were treated to an eyeful, including images of a comfy-looking bed complete with a canopy, lots of tasty food, a clear blue sky and idylic ocean as well as selfies of the model with her pals getting ready to go out and dance the night away in color coordinated crop tops!

 bellahadid/ Instagram

RELATED: Bella Hadid's Best Street Style Looks

Hadid deserved the time off, having just conquered fashion month while mending a broken heart from her split with The Weeknd this past November.

The Latest in Video

First Look: Victoria Beckham Creates Our Inner Child's Fantasy Wardrobe For Target
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top