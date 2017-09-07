Bella Hadid Took Her 14 Million Followers Behind-the-Scenes Her Next Big Project

As models descend on New York City for fashion week, everyone's minds seem to be on the big shows, but not for Bella Hadid. Before she hits the catwalk for the whirlwind season month, she has a few other things to take care of, namely her photo shoot for her eyewear line, CHROMEHEARTS+BELLA.

Today, she took to her Instagram account to share a few behind the scenes videos on her Story, showing fans what it's really like to get glamorous. After jamming out in the car, she arrived to the shoot and immediately sat down to transform her chic lob into a longer and more voluminous style. But first: coffee. "Can barely hold how much coffee I need in my system," she captioned a video of her while in the hair and makeup chair.

If she's tired, makeup wizard Nina Park made sure she looked flawless, as did Jen Atkin who styled her strands for the shoot.

Hadid showed off the final look, posting one of the Instagram Story videos to her feed. "Yes I made my @off____white purse strap into a belt.... cc @virgilabloh @jenatkinhair @ninapark shooting new @chromeheartsxbella eyewear today," she captioned the video.

All in a day's work for Hadid.